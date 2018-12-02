Joe Greene reminisces about 'connection' between Super Steelers' teams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Greene made sure to commemorate the 40-year reunion of the Pittsburgh Steelers 1978 Super Bowl championship team.

The franchise’s greatest player brought a football to the group photo and had the 13 other attending members of the Super Bowl XIII team sign it for him.

Other players on hand for the reunion were Hall of Famers Franco Harris, Mel Blount and John Stallworth, plus J.T. Thomas, John Banaszak, Gerry Mullins, Larry Brown, Roy Gerela, Rocky Bleier, Mike Wagner, Donnie Shell, Jon Kolb and Robin Cole.

Notably absent were Hall of Famers Jack Lambert, Jack Ham and Lynn Swann.

“This means a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to everyone here,” Greene said. “This is the connection.”

Greene spent time mingling with members of the 2008 Super Bowl championship team who also were feted during a halftime ceremony.

“I saw these guys play, but a lot of them I didn’t get a chance to shake hands, say hello, see them face to face. But we are connected because we are former Steelers. That means we are Steelers for life. That’s a great thing.”

The most prominent no-show from the Super Bowl XLIII team was Troy Polamalu.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.