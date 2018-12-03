Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Watch: Nasty fight breaks out among Steelers fans at Heinz Field

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Fans get physical in the stands at Heinz Field during the Steelers-Chargers Sunday Night Football game.
@katebrendel/Twitter
Fans get physical in the stands at Heinz Field during the Steelers-Chargers Sunday Night Football game.

Updated 23 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't the only ones who got smacked in the mouth last night.

Seems like losing a 16-point lead can put anyone in a foul mood. But imagine if you had paid good money to suffer through it live at Heinz Field.

A video posted to social media Sunday night showed two men — both seemingly Steelers fans — getting into a pretty nasty fight.

Luckily for interested fans, @katebrendel was a few rows back with her phone.

The video picks up just before one guy delivers a nasty headbutt on his opponent, sending him straight down. Then, a woman who appears to be with the man down throws a punch.

Beer gets spilled, more punches are thrown as the surrounding fans attempt to bring the peace.

At the end of the video, the man who got headbutted is escorted from the stands. According to @katebrendel, the headbutt-er was ejected as well.

A Pittsburgh police spokesman said they are aware of the incident and are currently investigating. No arrests or citations have been made.

As usual, Twitter has some interesting reactions to the fight.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me