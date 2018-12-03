Watch: Nasty fight breaks out among Steelers fans at Heinz Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't the only ones who got smacked in the mouth last night.

Seems like losing a 16-point lead can put anyone in a foul mood. But imagine if you had paid good money to suffer through it live at Heinz Field.

A video posted to social media Sunday night showed two men — both seemingly Steelers fans — getting into a pretty nasty fight.

Luckily for interested fans, @katebrendel was a few rows back with her phone.

The video picks up just before one guy delivers a nasty headbutt on his opponent, sending him straight down. Then, a woman who appears to be with the man down throws a punch.

Beer gets spilled, more punches are thrown as the surrounding fans attempt to bring the peace.

At the end of the video, the man who got headbutted is escorted from the stands. According to @katebrendel, the headbutt-er was ejected as well.

A Pittsburgh police spokesman said they are aware of the incident and are currently investigating. No arrests or citations have been made.

As usual, Twitter has some interesting reactions to the fight.

@mikey_mike26 stay classy, Pittsburgh — Arthur Christopher Morgan (@PortStoned) December 3, 2018

Steelers fans we all love football here in the great city of Pittsburgh, & I know passions can run hot in critical moments. But please refrain from fighting each other at Heinz. We got to be a unit on & off the field. ✊ — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) December 3, 2018

My mans in the pouncey Jersey never drop his drink ‍♂️ — John allen III (@Jtallen23) December 3, 2018

This is when you actually have to call security down. No security guards at sporting events will respond to something like this on their own, but they can tell that you're not in the right seat just by being within 50 feet of you. — Nat, Speaker of Truths | #DELETEBRIG (@FalcoNat38) December 3, 2018

Way more defense than Bud Dupree played tonight — James Neal (@jmancini41) December 3, 2018