Steelers

Steelers promote RB Trey Edmunds; place WR Justin Hunter on IR

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Steelers receiver Justin Hunter makes a leaping catch over the Panthers’ Rashaan Gaulden (28) and Christian McCaffrey in the first quarter Thursday Aug. 30 2018 at Heinz Field
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted running back Trey Edmunds from the practice squad, an indication that starter James Conner’s leg contusion could keep him from playing Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Conner was injured with 4:45 remaining in the Steelers’ 33-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edmunds is the older brother of Steelers first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds. Trey Edmunds spent the 2017 season with the New Orleans Saints but was signed by the Steelers in September after he was waived.

Edmunds will replace wide receiver Justin Hunter on the 53-man roster. Hunter was placed on injured reserve after he injured his shoulder diving for a pass in the end zone against the Chargers. Hunter appeared in only five games and had three catches for 21 yards.

In another move, the Steelers re-signed inside linebacker Matthew Thomas to the practice squad and waived outside linebacker Farrington Huguenin.

