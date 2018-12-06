Steelers' Ryan Shazier posts video of himself lifting weights in recovery
Updated 7 hours ago
One year after the on-field collision that left him with a life-changing spinal injury, Ryan Shazier was back in the weight room.
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker posted a video on his Instagram page showing doing him deadlifts with a trainer.
Shazier has been regularly visible this season, notably during pregame warmups pumping up the Steelers defense.
It was a year ago Dec. 4 that Shazier was injured during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Shazier left the game on a stretcher and required a stabilization surgery two days later. During the course of his recovery, he has posted photos of himself standing with teammates. He also has been shown on the scoreboard at PPG Paints Arena standing up from his seat and walked unassisted onto the field at Paul Brown Stadium earlier season.
"To be around him every day, to witness it, is a special thing," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week. "He's a special guy. He inspires us."