Steelers fan calls for Tomlin's firing ... to tune of Whitesnake song

After a terrible loss to a 2-10 Oakland Raiders team, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have taken to social media calling for the firing of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Some fans choose GIFs to illustrate their point. Others use angry emojis.

Kit Kelchner, of Windham, Maine, opted to change the lyrics to Whitesnake's 1987 hit song "Is This Love."

For those '80s kids who don't have the track tattooed on their brain, here's the song to follow along to.

I should've known better

Than to let you coach alone

It's time's like these

You can't make it on your own

Wasted games and playoff nights

And I can't wait to never see you again...

I find I spend my time

Dreading your on field calls

How can I tell you, Coach

Your back's against the wall

I need fellow Steeler fans

To tell me it's alright

'Cause I don't think I can take anymore

Are you done? I know I'm feeling...

That he is dumb, a new coach I'm searching for...

Is this done or am I dreaming

This must be done

'Cause I'm really over you Coach T

...over you Coach T

I can't stop the feeling

We've been here before

And now I know Coach T

Is closing Super Bowl doors

I can feel my contempt for you

Growing stronger day by day

An' I can't wait for the season to end

So I can focus on the draft...

Are you done? I know I'm feeling...

That he is dumb, a new coach I'm searching for...

Is this done or am I dreaming

This must be done

'Cause I'm really over you Coach T

...over you Coach T