Steelers fan calls for Tomlin's firing ... to tune of Whitesnake song
Updated 15 hours ago
After a terrible loss to a 2-10 Oakland Raiders team, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have taken to social media calling for the firing of head coach Mike Tomlin.
Some fans choose GIFs to illustrate their point. Others use angry emojis.
Kit Kelchner, of Windham, Maine, opted to change the lyrics to Whitesnake's 1987 hit song "Is This Love."
For those '80s kids who don't have the track tattooed on their brain, here's the song to follow along to.
I should've known better
Than to let you coach alone
It's time's like these
You can't make it on your own
Wasted games and playoff nights
And I can't wait to never see you again...
I find I spend my time
Dreading your on field calls
How can I tell you, Coach
Your back's against the wall
I need fellow Steeler fans
To tell me it's alright
'Cause I don't think I can take anymore
Are you done? I know I'm feeling...
That he is dumb, a new coach I'm searching for...
Is this done or am I dreaming
This must be done
'Cause I'm really over you Coach T
...over you Coach T
I can't stop the feeling
We've been here before
And now I know Coach T
Is closing Super Bowl doors
I can feel my contempt for you
Growing stronger day by day
An' I can't wait for the season to end
So I can focus on the draft...
Are you done? I know I'm feeling...
That he is dumb, a new coach I'm searching for...
Is this done or am I dreaming
This must be done
'Cause I'm really over you Coach T
...over you Coach T