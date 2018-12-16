Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Having kept support of teammates despite struggles, Chris Boswell comes through for Steelers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell celebrates his fourth quarter field goal with holder Jordan Berry during a game against the Patriots Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell celebrates his fourth quarter field goal with holder Jordan Berry during a game against the Patriots Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Updated 2 hours ago

Chris Boswell’s Pittsburgh Steelers teammates supported him and rooted for him to fight though his struggles. They also believed in the kicker. After all, what choice did they have?

“It’s tough,” veteran guard David DeCastro said of Boswell’s 11 missed kicks this season, including two during a disheartening loss at Oakland last week. “It’s the elephant in the room.

“But he’s the only one who can fix it, so you just let it be and let him fix it… At some point, we were going to need him. One of those things where he won a lot of games for us last year.”

Boswell’s 48-yard kick Sunday didn’t necessarily win the Steelers their game against the New England Patriots. But it did help in that it provided a cushion with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in what ended up a 17-10 victory.

That coach Mike Tomlin even called on Boswell to attempt the kick at such a critical juncture of the game was notable after Boswell had missed a 32-yarder earlier in the contest after his kick as time expired the prior week at Oakland never made it past his own offensive line.

The Steelers brought in two other kickers for tryouts this week but ultimately chose to stick with Boswell four months after making him the NFL’s third-highest paid kicker. Former teammate Shuan Suisham even was brought in as a guest at practice to help Boswell.

When one of the kickers the Steelers brought in, Kai Forbath, made all three of his kicks for Jacksonville earlier Sunday (the Jaguars signed him later in the week), it looked like a mistake when Boswell missed a kick wide right in the third quarter.

“’Put the past behind you and just keep moving,’” Steelers co-captain Cameron Heyward said he said to Boswell then. “You’ve got to have that confidence; if you miss one, it can’t affect the next one.”

Said veteran guard Ramon Foster: “That guy (Boswell) is fighting through some stuff. That’s just where we are with him. We have to support him. He’s our kicker. He’s paid to do a job and he’s done it.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

