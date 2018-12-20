Steelers taking hands-on approach to avoiding dubious franchise record

Cornerback Joe Haden was in the right place at the right time to make his momentum-turning fourth-quarter interception last Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Such moments have been few and far between for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, which could finish with the fewest interceptions in franchise history.

Haden’s interception was the first in five games for the Steelers. However, he is optimistic the secondary can be more opportunistic in their final two games of the season.

“We expect to keep trying to get our hands on passes,” Haden said Thursday. “If we do touch them, make sure we come down with them and then ball search. It’s something we’re still talking about because we feel like it’s something that definitely helped in the game, and we know turnovers are special.”

And rare for the Steelers, who have picked off just seven passes in 14 games. The franchise single-season record for fewest receptions is eight in 1940.

If the adage is true that interceptions come in bunches, it hasn’t applied to the Steelers. After they had three against Tampa Bay in September, the Steelers went three games without one and they have gathered just three in the past 11 games.

Factor in the defense’s seven fumble recoveries, and the Steelers have created just 14 turnovers this season, the fewest of any division leader.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier against the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees, who has thrown five interceptions this season and only one in six home games.

“Just be opportunistic,” Haden said. “If the ball does get to us, make sure we catch it. If they do catch the ball, make sure we try to strip it, punch it out. … Get to the quarterback, try to force sack-strip fumbles. Any way we can get after the ball, get it.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.