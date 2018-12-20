Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Saints DE Cam Jordan questions Ben Roethlisberger's Hall of Fame credentials

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays in an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays in an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Updated 5 hours ago

Big Ben is getting no respect in the Big Easy.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, isn't enamored with the 15-year career compiled by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In an interview that has gone viral on social media, Jordan was taken aback when it was mentioned by a reporter that Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Fame talent.

"Is that true?" Jordan said, shooting a look at the questioner. "Really? In this era?"

Jordan asked whether the reporter considered Roethlisberger among the top 3 quarterbacks of his era, then amended it to top 5.

Jordan rattled off the quarterbacks he believes are better: Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. He then added Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season.

Jordan kept going.

"You're saying he's better than Philip Rivers now? Career wise?"

Jordan begrudgingly accepted Roethlisberger as a possible No. 5 on the list, then reconsidered.

"I'd honestly put Eli (Manning) before I put Ben," he said.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who is perhaps Roethlisberger's closest friend on the team, laughed when asked about Jordan's comments.

"It's totally fine," he said. "There are a million people that think he is."

Is Pouncey one of those million?

"I don't think Ben's a Hall of Famer, either," Pouncey said.

After a dramatic pause, Pouncey said, "I know."

Jordan will get a chance to acquaint himself with Roethlisberger on Sunday when the Steelers and Saints play at the Superdome. Jordan, 29, leads the Saints with 12 sacks this season, and he has 71.5 in his eight-year career.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Related Content
Steelers prepared for 'incredibly loud' environment vs. Saints at Superdome
Folks in Kansas City and Seattle like to debate over which fan base creates the loudest environment for a football game. Arrowhead Stadium and CenturyLink Field ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me