Saints DE Cam Jordan questions Ben Roethlisberger's Hall of Fame credentials

Big Ben is getting no respect in the Big Easy.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, isn't enamored with the 15-year career compiled by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In an interview that has gone viral on social media, Jordan was taken aback when it was mentioned by a reporter that Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Fame talent.

"Is that true?" Jordan said, shooting a look at the questioner. "Really? In this era?"

Jordan asked whether the reporter considered Roethlisberger among the top 3 quarterbacks of his era, then amended it to top 5.

Jordan rattled off the quarterbacks he believes are better: Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. He then added Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season.

Jordan kept going.

"You're saying he's better than Philip Rivers now? Career wise?"

Jordan begrudgingly accepted Roethlisberger as a possible No. 5 on the list, then reconsidered.

"I'd honestly put Eli (Manning) before I put Ben," he said.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who is perhaps Roethlisberger's closest friend on the team, laughed when asked about Jordan's comments.

"It's totally fine," he said. "There are a million people that think he is."

Is Pouncey one of those million?

"I don't think Ben's a Hall of Famer, either," Pouncey said.

After a dramatic pause, Pouncey said, "I know."

Jordan will get a chance to acquaint himself with Roethlisberger on Sunday when the Steelers and Saints play at the Superdome. Jordan, 29, leads the Saints with 12 sacks this season, and he has 71.5 in his eight-year career.

