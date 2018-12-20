Steelers prepared for 'incredibly loud' environment vs. Saints at Superdome

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Folks in Kansas City and Seattle like to debate over which fan base creates the loudest environment for a football game.

Arrowhead Stadium and CenturyLink Field each has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for that designation.

Those are open-air venues. Move the game indoors and the fans in New Orleans think they are the loudest in the NFL.

“I co-sign that,” Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster said. “They absolutely are. I don’t think there’s any competition with that.”

Foster was a second-year player in 2010, the last time the Steelers played the Saints at the Superdome.

Although he was inactive and never left the sidelines, Foster was treated to an experience he will never forget in that Halloween night game played eight years ago.

“Insane,” Foster said. “It was a freaking party in there. They don’t go to the game. They go to have a party. They play the music that everybody knows, and it goes all the way from the bottom row to the top.

“It’s by far one of the craziest, coolest environments I’ve ever been around.”

It’s one Foster and the rest of his teammates will experience again Sunday when the Steelers (8-5-1) return to the Superdome, host of the team with the NFL’s best record. And with the Saints (12-2) trying to lock up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC, the Superdome figures to be rocking before, during and after the 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

“I think we’ll have our hands full,” Foster said.

Along with Foster, center Maurkice Pouncey and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are the only holdovers from that 2010 game, which the Saints won 20-10. At the time, Roethlisberger said it was “probably the loudest place I’ve played in.”

He didn’t back down from that assessment this week.

“It’s incredibly loud,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m not saying they pump the noise in like they did at the old RCA Dome (in Indianapolis), but it’s pretty loud down there.”

The Superdome atmosphere has created a true home-field advantage for the Saints. They were 8-1 last season, counting playoffs, and they are 5-1 and averaging 38 points a game at the Superdome this season.

For AFC teams such as the Steelers that visit New Orleans once every eight years, the atmosphere can create an initial shock to the system.

Running back Trey Edmunds, who spent last season with the Saints before joining the Steelers, got a first-hand glimpse of how the Superdome crowd noise can affect opponents.

“What their fans bring to the game is something that words can’t really describe,” Edmunds said. “The fans are into the game all the way through. But when teams come to Pittsburgh, our fans are into it all the way through as well. You like to be a part of something like that.”

While this is the first indoor game for the Steelers this season, they went 3-0 in 2017, getting wins at Detroit, Indianapolis and Houston. In fact, the Steelers have won their past six indoor games since an overtime loss at Dallas in 2012.

To avoid false starts and delay-of-game penalties, the Steelers will rely on hand signals and a silent count just like they do at any road venue. It helps that they have a veteran quarterback in Roethlisberger and an experienced offensive line to deal with any communication issues that crowd noise might create.

“You’re going to have to signal more things to guys,” Pouncey said. “You’re not going to be able to speak as much. The thing is, when you play with people a long time, you learn them, and you know the things they are going to do. That plays a part in it as well.”

Each Friday, the Steelers practice with crowd noise pumped into practice, be it when they are outdoors at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex or if they move indoors to simulate playing in a dome environment. The Steelers simulated Superdome conditions Thursday when they practiced inside with the volume turned up on the speakers.

“It can (help), but you have to live with the fact that there is a lot of anxiety going on (in a game),” Foster said. “You’re actually running plays and stuff like that. It can (be an issue) if you let it affect you.

“Simply, we have to be on it this weekend. This isn’t an easy task — period, because they are a good team, and they are a good team at home.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.