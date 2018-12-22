Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster tweets that he'll play at New Orleans

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dives for the ball but is unable to complete a reception against the Broncos in the third quarter Nov. 25, 2018 in Denver, Colo.
Getty Images
Updated 10 hours ago

If Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is on your fantasy team and you were nervous about whether he'll play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, rest easy.

Steelers fans who just wanted Big Ben to have his full arsenal of receivers, especially a playmaker who has eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season and is near the triple-digit receptions mark, you, too, can be relieved.

Smith-Schuster tweeted Saturday afternoon to his fantasy football team faithful, "the real ones who believed in me" that he will be strapping it up at the Superdome.

He'd suffered a groin injury during practice this week. He was a limited participant Thursday, and sat out entirely on Friday. He was officially listed as questionable as of Saturday.

Looks like JuJu has answered.

"The whole season comes down to this," the wideout said, referring to fantasy football's championship round.

The same could also be said for the Steelers' (8-5-1) season. They maintained a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens (8-6), who were to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh would clinch the AFC North with a win over the Saints coupled with a Baltimore loss.

In the event both teams win, or both teams lose, the season will be decided in the following week's conference play when Pittsburgh hosts the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) and Baltimore hosts the Cleveland Browns (6-7-1).

According to ESPN, Smith-Schuster is sixth in the league with 1,274 receiving yards on 95 receptions. He also has six touchdowns on the year.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

