Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Thanks to Ravens win, no margin for error for Steelers when they face Saints

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays in an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays in an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Saints running back Alvin Kamara tries to jump over the Panthers’ Eric Reid in the second half Monday night.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara tries to jump over the Panthers’ Eric Reid in the second half Monday night.

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS – The Pittsburgh Steelers came to the Big Easy hoping to clinch the AFC North title. Thanks to the results of Saturday night, that is no longer possible, so they need a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to stay ahead of the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Ravens (9-6) defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, the Steelers (8-5-1) can’t afford a loss to the Saints (12-2) if they wish to stay in front of Baltimore in the AFC North race.

If the Steelers defeat the Saints at the Superdome, they will maintain a one-half game edge over the Ravens heading into Week 17. In the final weekend of the regular season, the Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals and Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns.

If the Steelers lose to the Saints, they would fall into second place in the AFC North and need the Ravens to lose to the Browns in order to have a chance to win the division title for the third year in a row.

The other game worth watching Sunday is the 1 p.m. matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and New York Giants (5-9). If the Colts win, the Steelers will have almost no chance of making the postseason as a wild-card entry. Barring a tie, the Colts and Tennessee Titans (9-6) would meet in Week 17 for the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Steelers have made the postseason four years in a row.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me