Thanks to Ravens win, no margin for error for Steelers when they face Saints

NEW ORLEANS – The Pittsburgh Steelers came to the Big Easy hoping to clinch the AFC North title. Thanks to the results of Saturday night, that is no longer possible, so they need a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to stay ahead of the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Ravens (9-6) defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, the Steelers (8-5-1) can’t afford a loss to the Saints (12-2) if they wish to stay in front of Baltimore in the AFC North race.

If the Steelers defeat the Saints at the Superdome, they will maintain a one-half game edge over the Ravens heading into Week 17. In the final weekend of the regular season, the Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals and Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns.

If the Steelers lose to the Saints, they would fall into second place in the AFC North and need the Ravens to lose to the Browns in order to have a chance to win the division title for the third year in a row.

The other game worth watching Sunday is the 1 p.m. matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and New York Giants (5-9). If the Colts win, the Steelers will have almost no chance of making the postseason as a wild-card entry. Barring a tie, the Colts and Tennessee Titans (9-6) would meet in Week 17 for the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Steelers have made the postseason four years in a row.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.