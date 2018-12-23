Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Joe Haden called for pass interference vs. Saints. Was it?

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden attempts in intercept the ball over the Saints' Alvin Kamara during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 23, 2018 in New Orleans.
Getty Images
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden attempts in intercept the ball over the Saints' Alvin Kamara during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 23, 2018 in New Orleans.

There are phantom calls, and then there is the flag thrown against Joe Haden on Sunday.

During the first quarter Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback was called for pass interference in the end zone on fourth-and-1 against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Mark Ingram then found the end zone for a touchdown after the 33-yard penalty.

Have a look for yourself to see if you can find the reason for the flag.

How about another angle?

Couldn't find it?

You're not alone.

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL referee, didn't see much, either.

CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz had some strong words about the play.

Most, not just Steelers fans, were befuddled.

