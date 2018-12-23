Steelers' Joe Haden called for pass interference vs. Saints. Was it?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are phantom calls, and then there is the flag thrown against Joe Haden on Sunday.

During the first quarter Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback was called for pass interference in the end zone on fourth-and-1 against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Mark Ingram then found the end zone for a touchdown after the 33-yard penalty.

Have a look for yourself to see if you can find the reason for the flag.

Joe Haden got called for DPI on this. pic.twitter.com/3ABVOqwJOG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2018

How about another angle?

Couldn't find it?

You're not alone.

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL referee, didn't see much, either.

Even though Joe Haden did have a hand on the receiver prior to the ball being there, he should not have been penalized for Pass Interference on this play. This contact did not effect the receiver and is not severe enough to warrant a flag. #PITvsNO pic.twitter.com/xC4YcyNhKt — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) December 23, 2018

CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz had some strong words about the play.

'I may never have seen less of a pass interference play in my life.' -Jim Nantz on the CBS broadcast. And he's not wrong. Haden barely able to reach the receiver, never mind interfere. #Saints turn it into a TD. — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) December 23, 2018

Most, not just Steelers fans, were befuddled.

Last year, the Jesse James play changed catch rule. That call on Joe Haden might be bad enough to make some PI calls reviewable. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 23, 2018

Worst pass interference call I've seen all year, on Joe Haden, giving the Saints a gift TD. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 23, 2018

Wow. What an awful PI call in the PIT-NO game. Haden didn't touch him. Result is a gimme TD for Ingram. Just brutal. They need to make PI reviewable. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 23, 2018

I still can't believe that call. In my many years of seeing bad calls, I honestly don't remember a worse one. I don't even know why it was called. Haden wasn't near him, and he didn't fall. What could he have possibly seen to make that call? — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) December 23, 2018

I don't complain about calls often.But that 'pass interference' on Joe Haden was as much of a reach of a call as you'll see. — Zach Metkler (@GZSports_ZM) December 23, 2018