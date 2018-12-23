Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Fake punt backfires on Steelers in 4th quarter of loss to Saints

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) celebrates a defensive stop in the second half against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
NEW ORLEANS — Mike Tomlin turned to a trick play in the fourth quarter with the Pittsburgh Steelers trying to protect a four-point lead against the New Orleans Saints.

It backfired.

Facing a fourth-and-5 at the Saints 42 with 4 minutes, 11 seconds remaining and the Steelers leading 28-24, Tomlin sent his punt unit on the field.

The ball, however, never made it to punter Jordan Berry. It was snapped directly to Roosevelt Nix, who ran up the middle in an attempt to get the first down.

Nix, however, was ruled to be a yard short. The Saints took over and embarked on their go-ahead touchdown drive in a 31-28 win over the Steelers.

“I just wanted to be aggressive,” Tomlin said. “I wanted to ensure that we had an opportunity to win the game. First of all, I liked the play. … I thought where the game was and the time of which was left in the game, I thought that if we did not stop them, that we would have the opportunity to have the ball last. We did — obviously, unsuccessful.”

The decision denied the Steelers the chance for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger be involved in the play. Roethlisberger completed 33 of 50 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, but he could only watch from the sideline as Nix came up short.

“There’s obviously a reason he called it,” Roethlisberger said about the play-calling, “whether it was a look, whether it was a situation in the game. … I don’t know really what was going on. I’ll always ride with whatever decision Coach makes.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

