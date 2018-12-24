What we learned: Steelers waste chance at prime playoff positioning in loss to Saints

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five things we learned from Saints 31, Steelers 28:

1. The loss denied a possible No. 2 seed

Despite all of the issues and setbacks over the previous month, the Steelers still had a chance to secure a No. 2 seed and first-round playoff bye with a win over the Saints. It would have required some unlikely Week 17 upsets – the 5-10 Jaguars beating the Texans, and the 4-11 Jets beating the Patriots – but the possibility existed for the Steelers to be off the first weekend of the playoffs.

Instead, the Steelers still might be off that opening weekend – and for all of the ones that follow. Such was the precipitous fall as a result of the last-minute loss at the Superdome.

At best, the Steelers can finish as the No. 4 seed in the AFC. At worst, they will secure a higher-than-usual draft pick in 2019.

2. Close just isn’t good enough

The Steelers played their 11 th game this season that was decided by one score. In those games, they are 5-5-1 and have lost four of their past five when the outcome is eight points or fewer.

Last year, the Steelers were 8-2 (and were a Jesse James TD catch from being 9-1) in games decided by one score en route to a 13-3 regular-season record.

For myriad reasons, the breaks aren’t going the Steelers’ way this season. The only egregious loss last year in a close game was the 23-17 overtime setback to the Chicago Bears.

If the Steelers fail to reach the playoffs, this season will be defined by the tie in the season opener against Cleveland, plus three consecutive last-minute (or second) losses to the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders in the second half of the season.

3. Ball security remains an issue

The first time Stevan Ridley fumbled this season, he was inactive for four of the next five games. The veteran running back worked his way back into Mike Tomlin’s good graces and, because of James Conner’s ankle injury, was called on at a critical moment in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers were trying to convert a third-and-2 at the Saints 34 when Ridley took a handoff and plunged into the line with 10:12 left. Not only did he lose a yard, Ridley was stripped of the ball for a fumble. Although Ridley’s knee may have been down, the call was upheld on a replay review.

Ridley curiously got the call instead of starter Jaylen Samuels, who led the Steelers with 53 yards rushing on 12 carries. Ridley finished with four yards on three attempts.

Tomlin indicated he would have eschewed another long field-goal try by Chris Boswell on fourth down and kept the offense on the field. Instead, the fumble was the first of two for the Steelers in the fourth quarter and was another symbol of them failing to put away opponents at critical junctures.

4. Give and take for special teams

Ridley’s fumble was offset by L.J. Fort blocking Will Lutz’s 53-yard field-goal attempt with 6:13 remaining that kept the Saints from pulling within 28-27.

No sooner had the celebration had worn off than the Steelers’ penchant for special-teams setbacks resurfaced. Roosevelt Nix ran hard while trying to convert a fake punt on fourth-and-5 from the Steelers 42 with 4:06 remaining, but his exuberant celebration was short-lived when officials correctly spotted the ball short of the first-down marker.

That’s when the Saints finally decided to accept the charity and embarked on the go-ahead touchdown drive.

5. AB showed why he’s the All-Pro WR on the roster

Antonio Brown’s frustration was evident when the Steelers got the ball with 6:44 remaining in the first half and trailing 14-6.

To that point, Brown had one catch for minus-1 yard while Roethlisberger used JuJu Smith-Schuster as his preferred target. That changed when the Steelers took over at their 3.

On the 15-play, 97-yard drive, Brown had four catches totaling 64 yards. The chemistry continued in the second half when Brown caught touchdown passes of 3 and 20 yards to give the Steelers a 28-24 lead.

Brown finished with his best performance of the season, catching 14 of 19 targets for 185 yards and those two scores. That lifted Brown’s season totals to 104 catches, 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Little wonder that Brown was named to the Pro Bowl earlier in the week for the sixth consecutive season and seventh time in his career.

