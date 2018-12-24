Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers open as 17-point favorite vs. Bengals

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 10:42 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need a win this Sunday to keep their season alive.

It’s fair to say the oddsmakers like their chances.

In some sportsbooks , the Steelers opened up as a 17-point favorite for their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 30 at Heinz Field. Though it since has moved down to 16½ points or to as low as 14 points, if the opening line held (or makes its way back up), it would be a historic one for the Steelers.

According to CBS Sports , this is the second-most the Steelers have been favored by in franchise history.

The biggest spread come in 1976, when the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to Three Rivers Stadium to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions as an 0-12 team. The Bucs were getting between 26 and 28 points but failed to cover in a 42-0 Steelers win, the fourth of five shutouts they posted over a season-closing nine-game winning streak.

The Bengals have lost eight of 10 since a 4-1 start, a stretch that began with a 28-21 loss to the Steelers on Oct. 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Steelers, per CBS, would be the fourth NFL team this season to be favored by at least 16 points. None of the other favorites covered the spread, and two lost outright.

The Steelers need a win and a Baltimore Ravens loss at home to the Cleveland Browns to win their third consecutive AFC North title . The Ravens opened as a touchdown favorite in that game.

The only other way the Steelers could make the playoffs is the highly unlikely scenario that the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts tie (and the Steelers win).

A bad omen? The only other time the Steelers were favored by double digits this season (10½ points Dec. 9 at Oakland), they lost.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

