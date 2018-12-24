Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Lost hope? History has been kind to Steelers in final-weekend playoff longshots

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Steelers donât control their fate, but the doesnât mean Antonio Brown and the team are automatically out of it. History has been kind to the Steelers.
Don Wright/AP
The Pittsburgh Steelers donât control their fate, but the doesnât mean Antonio Brown and the team are automatically out of it. History has been kind to the Steelers.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Nick Chubb rushed for a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Nick Chubb rushed for a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Updated 16 hours ago

Think there’s no hope at all? And they will have a better chance in 2019?

You only have to go back three years to realize there’s plenty of reason to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is not over.

With four losses over their past five games , the Steelers’ season has deteriorated to the point that they no longer control their fate to make the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. The Steelers (8-6-1) not only need to beat the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) at home Sunday, they need the visiting Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) to beat the Baltimore Ravens (9-6), too, to win the AFC North. (Earning a wild-card berth is almost impossible.)

Heading into the final weekend of the 2015 season, the Steelers faced a similar scenario. To qualify for the postseason, they needed a win — but that was the easy part. They were 13-point favorites at Cleveland; the Steelers obliged by beating the Browns, 28-12 .

The trick was hoping that a sub-.500 Buffalo Bills team could beat the New York Jets that Jan. 3, 2016, afternoon. The Jets had won five consecutive games coming in, including beating the mighty New England Patriots the week before.

The Jets’ Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions as the Bills built an early two-touchdown lead and held on for a 22-17 victory that sent the Steelers into the playoffs . They beat the Bengals in the wild-card game before losing at Denver in the divisional round .

The Bills that day were bigger underdogs than the Browns are this Sunday: Those Jets were favored by eight points, whereas the Browns opened as seven-point underdogs — but that line is trending downward to about 5½.

Want more inspiration? It was almost three decades ago the Steelers made the postseason for the final time under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll. They entered the final Sunday of the 1989 season needing not only a win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but also losses by the Los Angeles Raiders (to the New York Giants), the Indianapolis Colts (to the New Orleans Saints) and the Cincinnati Bengals (to the Minnesota Vikings).

The Steelers, Raiders and Colts games were on Christmas Eve, and each went the Steelers’ way, despite the Giants and Saints playing for no more than pride. On Christmas Day, the Monday night game was Bengals at Vikings. The winner made the playoffs, and the loser stayed home. The fates of the Green Bay Packers and Steelers also rested on the result.

Minnesota won 29-21, and the Steelers rejoiced. They upset the Oilers in Houston the following week but lost at No. 1 seed Denver in the divisional round.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me