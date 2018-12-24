Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has 'every intention' of playing in 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 season isn’t over yet. Their most important player, though, indicated he will return for 2019.

A day after his team suffered a deflating loss at the New Orleans Saints that put their playoff hopes on life support, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger addressed his future on his weekly KDKA-FM radio segment Monday morning.

“ I have every intention of playing next year ,” Roethlisberger said, “but I don’t want to think of next season until this one is over.”

The Steelers complete their regular season Sunday at home against Cincinnati. A victory against the heavy-underdog Bengals is needed. Even then, though, the Steelers need the Cleveland Browns to win at the Baltimore Ravens to have virtually any hope of a fifth consecutive playoff berth.

Roethlisberger turns 37 in March, and 2019 would be his 16th NFL season. Heading into the final weekend, Roethlisberger leads the league in passing yards (4,842), but he’s also tied for the lead in interceptions with 15.

It was two years ago during his final weekly 93.7 radio segment of the season that Roethlisberger said he was going “to consider all options” in regards to his return for the 2017 season.

Roethlisberger ranks seventh all-time in NFL career touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.