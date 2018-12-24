Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster takes to social media to apologize for fumble

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is taking the blame for Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers were driving with 41 seconds remaining when Ben Roethlisberger threw an 8-yard completion to Smith-Schuster. However, the ball was stripped from his hands at the Saints 35 yard line.

"I was just trying to get down," Smith-Schuster said. "I couldn't get down, and they made a good play."

Monday, Smith-Schuster took to social media to address his feelings on the play.

When I'm at my lowest, I'm not going to hide. I'm sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won't happen again. pic.twitter.com/amLOGJxino — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 24, 2018

In the game, Smith-Schuster had 11 receptions for 115 yards.

If the social media responses were any indication, Steeler Nation — and just about everyone else — thinks he has nothing to feel sorry for.

You're the man JuJu...let it roll off your back. — Pirates Faithful (@PiratesFaithful) December 24, 2018

We love you JUJU pic.twitter.com/HT08coGRKJ — Imane Okogie (@imaneNaz2) December 24, 2018

Saints fan here but also a huge fan of you. You'll bounce back bro! ✊ — Tyler ⚜️ (13-2) (@TylerSherman24) December 24, 2018

It's not your fault juju, we love you buddy!! — Hellian santos #HereWeGo✨ (@HellianSantos) December 24, 2018

JuJu has the mentality of a well rounded veteran. One of my favorite players in the league, and I'm a Packers fan. — Tyler Ryan (@TyRyan27) December 24, 2018

Nobody blames you we love you — Christina (@christinamxdden) December 24, 2018

Keep yo head up young GOAT — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) December 24, 2018

Reading this tweet hurts my heart omg we don't blame you pic.twitter.com/oZBwwSdvS3 — Liv (@Doubl3_O7) December 24, 2018

From a #Saints fan...a loss is never on one person. Y'all played a great game. You're a great receiver young man...keep that head up. — kevindeleon (@kevindeleon) December 24, 2018

It's all good Juju we love you man keep your head up ❤️ — Chris (@Chris77975151) December 24, 2018