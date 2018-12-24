Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster takes to social media to apologize for fumble
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is taking the blame for Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The Steelers were driving with 41 seconds remaining when Ben Roethlisberger threw an 8-yard completion to Smith-Schuster. However, the ball was stripped from his hands at the Saints 35 yard line.
"I was just trying to get down," Smith-Schuster said. "I couldn't get down, and they made a good play."
Monday, Smith-Schuster took to social media to address his feelings on the play.
When I'm at my lowest, I'm not going to hide. I'm sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won't happen again. pic.twitter.com/amLOGJxino— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 24, 2018
In the game, Smith-Schuster had 11 receptions for 115 yards.
If the social media responses were any indication, Steeler Nation — and just about everyone else — thinks he has nothing to feel sorry for.
