Steelers

Tomlin won't be fixated on scoreboard while Steelers play Bengals

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin pumps his fist as he walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Mike Tomlin won’t be scoreboard watching Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff fate is determined as much by what happens in Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium as what transpires at Heinz Field.

The Steelers need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale and the Cleveland Browns to get a road win against the Baltimore Ravens. Both games will be contested at 4:25 p.m.

“We just focus on things that are within our control and from that perspective, it’s no different than any other week,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.”. There are things going on in other stadiums that could affect us, but there are things going on in other stadiums every weekend that could affect our positioning.

“We better focus on the task at hand, and the things that are within our control, and that’s our preparation and play as we push into Heinz Field on Sunday. That will be the message.”

The Steelers have won seven in a row against Cincinnati and 10 of the past 11 meetings. The Bengals will limp into the finale with a 6-9 record and minus several starters, including quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green.

The Steelers are relatively healthy. Tomlin said safety Sean Davis has a quad injury and inside linebacker Vince Williams has an injured toe.

“His availability is in question,” Tomlin said about Williams. “Obviously, we’ll watch him throughout the course of the week.”

Running back James Conner has missed three consecutive games with a high ankle sprain, but Tomlin hasn’t ruled him out from playing against the Bengals.

“I thought his participation was on the upswing at the end of last week with his ankle,” Tomlin said. “We’ll be watching him closely and see if he can be a positive contributor to our efforts this week.”

Tomlin later said that Davis and Williams will approach the week like they are playing Sunday.

“I know that’s their mentality,” he said. “It was just expressed to me by Davis downstairs, and you like that. The guys better have a lean-in mentality this time of the year, and they do.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

