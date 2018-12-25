Steelers' Mike Tomlin doesn't want replay expanded for pass interference

Upon further review, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin no longer thinks Drew Brees’ pass was tipped with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter Sunday, which would have negated a pass-interference call on cornerback Joe Haden.

NFL officials reviewed the play and determined the pass was not tipped even though a television replay appeared to show defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt slightly altered the direction of the pass after it left Brees’ hand.

Asked Tuesday at his weekly press conference if he believed the pass was tipped, he responded, “I don’t. I also don’t believe it was DPI (defensive pass interference).”

When he met with the media after the game, Tomlin thought the pass was deflected.

“But I didn’t have the courtesy of a replay,” Tomlin said Sunday. “We were asking for clarity on it, but you know that things start moving fast in those moments.”

Inside the final two minutes, all replays are initiated at Art McNally GameDay Central in New York. Tomlin was asked if coaches should want more control over whether a play is challenged after the two-minute warning.

“No, I wouldn’t,” he said. “I think we have enough components to get things right inside two minutes.”

The play was a contributing factor in the Steelers’ 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped them into second place in the AFC North and jeopardized their playoff hopes.

The Saints, trailing 28-24, faced a fourth-and-2 at the Steelers 26 when Brees’ pass for wide receiver Michael Thomas was broken up by Haden. After the ball hit the turf, Haden was called for pass interference. The drive continued, and the Saints scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 left to play.

Although he disagreed with the call against Haden — the second one charged to the veteran cornerback in the game — Tomlin doesn’t want to see instant replay expanded to include pass-interference penalties.

“I have a firm position on that,” Tomlin said. “I don’t (want it changed).”

Tomlin’s reasoning?

“I just worry about the entertainment component of it and what that might do for fans and the viewership, what that might look like,” he said. “Given some of the things that have happened, I’m sure it will be up for debate — as it always is and has been in recent years because of the technology and the amount of coverage our game gets at this level, not only on Sundays but seven days a week.

“It allots for that type of scrutiny and review. It’s just part of our business today. I think we all understand that. I think we all are ready to have that debate every year. I don’t think we are ever moving away from that debate.”

Haden also was called for pass interference in the end zone in the first half when he was covering running back Alvin Kamara on a deep throw by Brees. Haden barely made contact with Kamara as both players jumped for the ball. Former NFL officials criticized the penalty and said Haden did nothing wrong.

The officiating crew called five pass-interference penalties in the game, including two on Saints cornerback Eli Apple and another on Steelers safety Morgan Burnett. The Saints scored 21 points on the drives in which interference was called, and the Steelers got 10 points on the calls against the Saints.

Tomlin said his players need to have a short memory when calls go against them.

“How do you deal with it when your kids don’t listen? You move on,” Tomlin said. “You’ve got to focus on the things within your control and that things ahead that are within your control. You’re going to miss an opportunity when you don’t. I choose to operate the way I want our team to operate.”

“The bottom line is when they are done, they are done, and you’ve got to move on,” Tomlin added. “Most of the time what truly defines you are the plays that lie ahead. You can’t miss an opportunity crying over spilled milk.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.