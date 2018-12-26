Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger gets son a James Conner jersey for Christmas

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger — and Santa — delivered for Ben Jr. on Christmas.

Roethlisberger shared on Twitter and his website some Christmas photos, including one of his son Benjamin Jr. smiling while wearing a Steelers James Conner jersey. The note under the photo on the website reads, “look what Santa brought Benjamin Jr….exactly what he asked for!”

Turns out 6-year-old Ben Jr. is a big Conner fan. On his weekly radio show, Big Ben talked about how he would throw the ball around with his son and the youngster would say he’s Conner.

“‘When I come home and play catch with my son and every time he catches it he’s you!’” Big Ben recounted on his weekly radio in October about a text exchange with Conner.

Roethlisberger also posted photos of him with his family — his wife Ashley and children Benjamin, Baylee and Bodie — dressed in matching Christmas pajamas.

On his own Twitter account Conner retweeted Big Ben as well as several other posts of people getting Conner Steelers’ jerseys for Christmas. Seems like it was a popular gift this year.

As for Roethlisberger, Conner and the rest of the Steelers, all the team wants for (a late) Christmas gift is a Browns win over the Ravens, while they deal with the Bengals at home on Sunday. Conner has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, but he hasn’t been ruled out from playing in the season finale.

