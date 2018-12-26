Terrell Edmunds named Steelers rookie of the year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Terrell Edmunds wasn’t even expected to be a first-round pick when the draft began in April.

Ironic, then, that he became the rare Pittsburgh Steelers first-rounder to win the team’s rookie of the year award.

Edmunds on Wednesday was given the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, annually presented to the Steelers’ top rookie. The No. 28 overall pick in April’s draft, Edmunds became a starter at strong safety and played more snaps (counting special teams) than any player on the team.

It was only the second time since 2010 and third time since 2006 the Steelers’ first-round pick was named their most valuable rookie.

Edmunds, a 21-year-old from Virginia Tech, was projected to go in the third or fourth round by the NFL’s official draft website. He has 69 tackles (49 solo), fourth among Steelers. He also had four passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery.

“When I first came in, I was just going out there trying to put everything out there just to show Coach T (Mike Tomlin) and (general manager Kevin Colbert) why they drafted me,” Edmunds said. “Just trying to go out there and trying to make the plays that came to me… make a play. So my mindset was always to go out there and try to play, if it was on special teams or it was the defensive side of the ball, anything — just go out there and give 100 percent at whatever I did.”

Per footballoutsiders.com, Edmunds’ 1,129 snaps this season (918 on defense, second-most of any Steelers player) are the sixth-most in the league.

Second-round picks JuJu Smith-Schuster and Sean Davis won the award the past two seasons. Bud Dupree (2015) is only other first-round pick since Maurkice Pouncey in 2010 to be named Steelers rookie of the year.

Since first-round picks won it five consecutive years 2002-06, a second-round pick has won it more times than the Steelers’ first-rounder.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.