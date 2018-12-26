Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Joe Haden given 'Chief Award' for cooperation with Steelers media

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden celebrates after defeating the Patriots Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden celebrates after defeating the Patriots Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Updated 9 hours ago

Joe Haden has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for only 16 months. In that time, he already has fostered some good relationships.

Haden was named the 2018 winner of “The Chief Award” on Wednesday. The honor, named after former Steelers owner Art Rooney, is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.

“I was raised by my mom and dad very, very well,” Haden said. “My grandfather has been a pastor for 50 years and my dad a pastor for five years. So (he learned) just treat people how you want to be treated. I always understand (media) has a job to do.”

Haden, a veteran cornerback signed late in the 2017 preseason after being cut by the Cleveland Browns, has become a steadying presence in the Steelers secondary.

The Chief Award is presented by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

