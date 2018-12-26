Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

James Conner returns to Steelers practice, hopes to play Sunday

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Updated 9 hours ago

In a must-win situation to keep their season alive Sunday, there are signs the Pittsburgh Steelers will be welcoming back their Pro Bowl running back.

James Conner was a full participant during the first practice of the week Wednesday, an indication he could play for the first time in four weeks when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m not predicting too far, but I am healing up and I am getting better and hoping for the best,” Conner said.

That’s a departure from Conner’s tone last week, when he complained his body was not responding well enough that he could see himself playing against the Saints.

The Steelers need a win against the Bengals — in addition to a Baltimore Ravens home loss to the Cleveland Browns — to win the AFC North and qualify for the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

Conner has not played since Dec. 2 because of an ankle injury suffered late in a home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Jaylen Samuels has handled the bulk of the running back work in Conner’s place, though veteran Stevan Ridley fumbled during the fourth quarter of this past Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.

Conner has 909 rushing yards, 1,376 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns this season.

Safety Sean Davis (quadriceps) and linebacker Vince Williams (toe) were the lone players who did not practice Wednesday because of injuries. Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown took their regular Wednesday veterans day off.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

