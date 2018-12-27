Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Antonio Brown supports Cleveland Browns in season finale

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
The Browns' Terrance Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken his support of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to another level.

Brown, who was selected to yet another Pro Bowl this season, took to Twitter Wednesday night to show an ingenious way for Steelers fans to show support for his team's AFC North Rival in the final game of the season.

By posting a photo of his own No. 84 jersey where the last name "Brown" has an "s" written with a Sharpie and crudely attached at the end with masking tape.

To avoid confusion, he posted three versions within the same photo: Home, Away and "Bumblebee" versions.

Within two hours, the post was retweeted more than 4,000 times.

The Steelers (8-6-1), who are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) Sunday afternoon, must win if they want a shot at the playoffs this season.

They also need help from Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) who will visit the Baltimore Ravens (9-6). If Baltimore wins, the Steelers are essentially out, because entering the postseason as a wild card team is a long shot.

For both the Steelers and Ravens to make the playoffs, the Tennesse Titans (9-6) and Indianapolis Colts (9-6) game must result in a tie.

One can see why Brown is suddently team "Brown(s)."

It didnt' take long for others to hop on the bandwagon.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

