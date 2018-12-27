Steelers' Antonio Brown supports Browns in season finale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken his support of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to another level.

Brown, who was selected to yet another Pro Bowl this season, took to Twitter Wednesday night to show an ingenious way for Steelers fans to show support for his team's AFC North Rival in the final game of the season.

By posting a photo of his own No. 84 jersey where the last name "Brown" has an "s" written with a Sharpie and crudely attached at the end with masking tape.

To avoid confusion, he posted three versions within the same photo: Home, Away and "Bumblebee" versions.

who else has their #84 @browns jersey ready for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/09WIfhCKPM — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 27, 2018

Within two hours, the post was retweeted more than 4,000 times.

The Steelers (8-6-1), who are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) Sunday afternoon, must win if they want a shot at the playoffs this season.

They also need help from Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) who will visit the Baltimore Ravens (9-6). If Baltimore wins, the Steelers are essentially out, because entering the postseason as a wild card team is a long shot.

For both the Steelers and Ravens to make the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans (9-6) and Indianapolis Colts (9-6) game must result in a tie.

One can see why Brown is suddenly team "Brown(s)."

It didn't take long for others to hop on the bandwagon.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.