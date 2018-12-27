Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Bengals' Vontaze Burfict might miss Steelers game with concussion. Is his career over?

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) reacts with head linesman John McGrath (5) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) reacts with head linesman John McGrath (5) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Updated 6 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing Cincinnati on Sunday at Heinz Field with a playoff spot on the line, and it is looking like Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will not play.

Burfict is listed on the team’s injury report with a concussion . He was taken out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in the first half and did not return.

It was the seventh concussion of his career and second in December. The previous concussion came on Dec. 2 against the Denver Broncos. He went into concussion protocol during the game and missed the next two games.

Some are reporting that the concussions may put an end to his career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter commented on Twitter : “Bengals’ LB Vontaze Burfict sustained a seventh career concussion Sunday, and second in a month, which could put his career in jeopardy, per @Kat_Terrell.”

And ESPN Bengals reporter Kat Terrell added: “Those are only the seven we know about as well. I always wonder how many players have concussions that don’t end up in protocol.”

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis didn’t speak much after his team’ loss to the Browns — his presser lasted less then 2 minutes — and only offered a few words on Burfict .

“You’re not a doctor and I’m not a doctor either,” Lewis answered when asked about the linebackers injury.

Following the season’s first Steelers - Bengals tilt, Burfict was fined $112,000 for multiple hits against players that were constituted as unnecessary roughness. Two of the plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called out Burfict following the game and said that he singled out wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as his next intended victim.

Smith-Schuster knocked Burfict out of a game last season with a vicious block that, along with a taunting penalty, earned him a one-game suspension.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

