JuJu Smith-Schuster named Steelers MVP

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Passed over for the Pro Bowl last week, JuJu Smith-Schuster received the vote that mattered most to him Thursday when he was named the Pittsburgh Steelers team MVP.

“I think it means a lot more,” said Smith-Schuster, who became the seventh wide receiver to win the honor. “Because of the teammates and people in the locker room that voted for me, it means a lot. It means they have my back, and it’s awesome to see that.”

Playing on a prolific offense that includes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and four-time team MVP Antonio Brown, Smith-Schuster was not expecting the team vote to go his way.

“You would think that with the numbers they put up, it would be one of those guys,” Smith-Schuster said. “I was surprised.”

In his second NFL season, Smith-Schuster has accrued 106 receptions for 1,389 yards and six touchdowns. He ranks fifth in the NFL in catches and is fourth in receiving yards heading into the season finale Sunday against Cincinnati. He has eight 100-yard receiving games.

“Very consistent, very consistent,” offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “He’s battled through injury because he’s had them on-again, off-again all year. He’s learned how to be a pro, and I think his teammates realize that about him, and he’s brought a lot of energy to our group.”

Brown won the first of his four team MVP awards in his second season, like Smith-Schuster. He achieved his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards with a single-season franchise-record 15 touchdown receptions.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” Smith-Schuster said, “just because he’s seeing a lot of the double teams. A lot of the best corners are on AB, and I’m able to make certain plays. It opens the door a lot.”

The other wide receivers to win the award are Hines Ward (2002, ‘03 and ‘05), Louis Lipps (1985,’89), John Stallworth (1979, 1984), Ron Shanklin (1973) and Roy Jefferson (1969).

Roethlisberger, the person throwing all of those passes to Smith-Schuster and Brown, leads the NFL in passing yards, completions and passes for first downs.

With 158 yards Sunday against Cincinnati, Roethlisberger will become the sixth quarterback in NFL history with a 5,000-yard season, and he already has set a career-high with 33 touchdown passes.

“He’s actually made a lot of good throws,” Fichtner said. “He’s probably played his best football the last couple weeks.”

Smith-Schuster, who turned 22 on Thanksgiving, is the youngest receiver in Steelers history to have a 1,000-yard season. In the past two decades, Plaxico Burress, Mike Wallace and Brown also reached the milestone in their second year in the league. Ward didn’t do it until his fourth NFL season.

“You always want to see a big jump from the first to second year, but then the big jump is the third,” wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey said. “I think he’s already taken that third-year jump, and he’s going to continue to get better.

“I don’t like to put pressure on him, but I see a lot of Anquan Boldin in him, and I see a lot of Larry Fitzgerald in him. I know those two guys played together, but they are vets who know how to play football, and (Smith-Schuster) knows how to play football.”

Smith-Schuster has accounted for two of the team’s three longest TD receptions this season. He took a pass 75 yards for a touchdown on the first offensive play against Carolina, and he tied his franchise record with a 97-yard touchdown catch to give the Steelers a second-half lead at Denver.

“He’s stepping up when his number is called,” Heyward-Bey said. “I always look at the Denver game. He went out there and made a big play, and that’s what big-time players need to do.”

Roethlisberger has won the award just once (2009) in his 15-year career. That’s the same number of times that quarterbacks Kordell Stewart (2001) and Neil O’Donnell (1995) won it. Terry Bradshaw remains the only Steelers quarterback to win the award twice, doing it in the 1977 and ‘78 seasons.

Smith-Schuster said he cast his vote for cornerback Joe Haden.

“I knew everyone would pick 7 or 84,” Smith-Schuster said. “I wanted Joe. He comes to work every day, put his body on the line and has made some clutch plays for us.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

