Steelers

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on Ravens' game: 'I don't care'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Updated 4 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season rides not only what they do in their game Sunday, but also in one being played simultaneously a four-hour drive to the southeast.

Will Ben Roethlisberger be keeping an eye on that one, too?

“I don’t care,” the Steelers quarterback said. “I don’t really care what’s going on outside of Heinz Field. It’s all I can control, so it’s all that matters to me.”

To make the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, the Steelers (8-6-1) need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) at Heinz Field in addition to the Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) winning at the Baltimore Ravens (9-6).

Roethlisberger said he “assumes” Heinz Field’s auxiliary scoreboards will keep the latest Ravens-Browns update available, “unless Mr. Rooney doesn’t want it up there.”

“I am gonna focus on this game (against the Bengals),” Roethlisberger said. “That’s all that really matters to me, because if we don’t care of our business, nothing else matters.”

Roethlisberger insists the Steelers are spending their week of preparation in a business-as-usual mode, that seeing the familiar orange and black of the Bengals is all they’ll need for motivation — as if extending their season wasn’t doing that enough already.

“Just treat it like a normal week,” Roethlisberger said. “We have got a big game, an AFC North opponent. If you have to psyche yourself up to get yourself ready for that game, there’s something wrong with you.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

click me