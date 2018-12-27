Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Antonio Brown among Steelers who miss practice

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) carries ahead of New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
It’s not unusual for veteran receiver Antonio Brown to miss a practice. It raises eyebrows, though, when the All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers receiver misses consecutive practices.

Brown did not participate Thursday, and unlike his absence Wednesday, which was classified as “coaches decision,” Thursday’s report added “knee” under the category of injury. Brown is one of a handful of veterans who usually sit out Wednesday or Thursday.

Brown has missed only two regular-season games because of injury over the past six years. He recorded season highs during Sunday’s loss at New Orleans (14 catches, 185 yards, two touchdowns).

Coach Mike Tomlin did not disclose an injury to Brown after Sunday’s game or during his weekly news conference Tuesday.

The Steelers must beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field to have a chance at reaching the postseason.

The Steelers could be without two other starters. Safety Sean Davis (quad) and linebacker Vince Williams (toe) sat out practice for the second consecutive day.

Running back James Conner, though, practiced for the second day in a row. He is hoping to play for the first time in four weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

