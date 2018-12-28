Steelers put kicker Chris Boswell on IR, sign Matt McCrane

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt McCrane, all 5 feet 10 inches and 165 pounds of him, looked somewhat out of place Friday standing in what had been a vacant locker all season at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

McCrane’s was given the prime “corner lot” locker-room real estate that Le’Veon Bell resided in recent years. But that wasn’t the best part about the experience for McCrane.

“I get to kick again,” he said. “So that I’m real excited about that.”

Signed Friday by the Pittsburgh Steelers to serve as kicker for Sunday’s regular-season finale Sunday against Cincinnati, McCrane’s Steelers career perhaps could last only one game if things don’t fall the team’s way in regards to earning a playoff berth.

To extend their season, the Steelers all in likelihood need a Baltimore loss at home to Cleveland coupled with a victory of their own against the Bengals. While heavy favorites, the very real possibility exists that the Steelers’ season could come down to the skinny Texan whom most of them just met Friday making a kick two days later.

“You like your when they make (kicks),” team co-captain Cameron Heyward said. “I’m sorry, but I don’t really know him too well. So he’s just really just going to get judged off your kicks even more, because we don’t really have a relationship with you.

“It’s an honest answer; we just hope for the best.”

The Steelers did decidedly not get the best from Chris Boswell all season. The four-year veteran missed seven field goals and five extra points, notably botching two kicks – including the potential tying field goal as time expired – in a Dec. 9 loss at Oakland.

That induced the Steelers into bringing in McCrane and Kai Forbath for kicking auditions three days later at their facility. While the organization ultimately stuck with Boswell two weeks ago, McCrane made a positive impression.

“I felt it went really well,” McCrane said. “Kai and I, I thought, were pretty equal.”

But Forbath was signed by Jacksonville later that week – he’s made six of seven kicks for the Jaguars – so it was McCrane the Steelers turned to late Thursday after the determination was made that an undisclosed injury to Boswell would prevent him from kicking.

“We felt it was necessary to make a move,” Tomlin said. “We had worked Matt out a number of weeks ago, so it was a matter of a quick phonecall and bringing Matt in.”

McCrane was standing with his dad on the 18 th green of a Texas golf course when he got the call with the “412” area code.

“I went straight to the airport and told my fiancée I will see her soon,” McCrane said. “That’s kind of the way it works, it’s the life of a kicker, just moving around.

“I’ve stayed ready. You just kind of pack a bag and hope for a call.”

A rookie this year after being a three-time All-Big 12 kicker at Kansas State, McCrane signed with the Arizona Cardinals after the draft and was a perfect 7 for 7 in the preseason. But the team elected to stick with 42-year-old Phil Dawson as its placekicker.

McCrane signed with the Raiders three weeks later and despite missing 47- and 50-yard field goals in his NFL regular-season debut, he booted the winner – a 29-yarder – with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in overtime.

Although McCrane was 5 for 9 in field goals with Oakland, his misses were from 57, 50, 48 and 47 yards. He earned another one-game injury-replacement stint with the Cardinals in November.

That’s exactly how his Steelers tenure might be remembered if things don’t break right in regards to the playoffs. Boswell was placed on injured reserve with what reportedly was a groin injury.

“‘Bos’ experienced some discomfort on Sunday in performing in the game,” Tomlin said. “His usual workday is Thursday, so we waited to see the ramifications of that… He was a full participant Thursday but felt some discomfort after.”

Boswell was of the NFL’s most clutch kickers the past two seasons, going 85 of 95 on field-goal attempts between 2015-17 and earning a lucrative five-year contract in August following his Pro Bowl honor in January. But Boswell missed a potential winning kick in overtime of the opener at Cleveland in addition to the Oakland botched field goals and missed kicks during losses to Kansas City, Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

Boswell, though, did make his final five kicks he attempted this season, including a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter of a win against New England.

Boswell in particular has been a good kicker at Heinz Field, missing only seven kicks over his first three seasons in the venue that has a national reputation as one of the NFL’s toughest to kick in.

McCrane’s first visit to Heinz Field was late Friday afternoon to work with holder Jordan Berry in an empty venue less than 18 hours after he arrived in Pittsburgh. Two days later, all eyes will be on McCrane when he lines up for kicks that potentially could determine the Steelers’ season.

“Every kick is the same,” McCrane said of his mindset. “You try not to think about it … I take it one kick at a time, focus on the current kick and them move onto the next. No kick is more important than the other.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact at Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.