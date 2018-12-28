Antonio Brown misses Steelers practice again, gets tests on injured knee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers head into their must-win regular-season finale, they will be doing so without the benefit of even one practice from their All Pro receiver – and perhaps not at all.

Antonio Brown “sent for tests” Friday in lieu of attending practice, coach Mike Tomlin said. The results of those ambiguous tests could determine Brown’s status for Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the official injury report released by the Steelers, Brown was listed as questionable to play Sunday.

Tomlin said Brown “experienced some knee discomfort” during this past Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.

“I gave him a ‘vet day’ (off) on Wednesday like I give lot of ‘vet days’ to guys,” Tomlin said. “Got in here (Thursday) and didn’t feel comfortable enough to do it. We sent him for tests (Friday) and we will get the results of those tests, and have more information.”

While typical protocol for the Steelers is that a player who does not practice during the week does not play on that Sunday, Tomlin did not rule Brown out.

“Obviously, he’s a veteran player – if he gets better, there’s not a lot of physical repetitions needed to perform,” Tomlin said. “We will see all of that goes.”

Brown, 30, has missed just two regular-season games because of injury over the past six seasons. His 15 receiving touchdowns lead the NFL this season, his 104 receptions tied for seventh.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.