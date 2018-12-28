Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' DC says Bengals' Tyler Eifert — out with an ankle injury — will be tough to cover

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler during practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
In what is a rough week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, this certainly won’t be received well.

In discussing Sunday’s must-win regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on a short podcast with a fellow Steelers employee this week, defensive coordinator Keith Butler referenced a player who has not played since September and is on season-ending injured reserve as a player the Steelers will have focus on.

Asked a leading question about Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert in the context of discussing Cincinnati’s other skill players on offense, Butler said “he’s going to be a problem for us to cover.”

Butler was speaking with Steelers Digest editor Bob Labriola on the “Coordinator’s Corner” podcast that was posted to Steelers.com but has since been removed.

In audio that was posted to Steelers Depot , Labriola said, “Tyler Eifert, where does he rank in your minds in terms of tight ends, you faced a lot good tight ends this season…”

Butler’s response: “Oh yeah, I think he’s very good, I think he’s up there, he can get deep on you, he does a good job of catching the ball downfield, all that stuff, so he’s going to be a problem for us to cover.”

Earlier in the podcast, in a question about the Bengals other receiving threats in the absence of the injured A.J. Green, Labriola also referenced Eifert.

“Well, Tyler is doing a good job…” is how Butler began his answer.

Eifert suffered a gruesome ankle injury during a victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30.

In all fairness to Butler, he was – twice – asked leading questions explicitly about Eifert.

The Steelers need a win Sunday in addition to the Cleveland Browns victory at the Baltimore Ravens in order for the Steelers to qualify for the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

