Sean Davis, James Conner questionable but Vince Williams doubtful to play Sunday for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis returned to practice Friday, an indication he will play in Sunday’s must-win regular-season finale.

Davis, who has a quad injury, joins running back James Conner and Antonio Brown as being listed as questionable on the team’s official status report. Typically in recent years, those listed as questionable Friday have tended to play for the Steelers in games on Sunday.

Inside linebacker Vince Williams, though, is considered doubtful after sitting out a full week of practice because of a toe injury. If Williams doesn’t play, L.J. Fort is expected to play a significant role in his place.

Davis suffered a quad injury in this past Sunday’s loss at New Orleans and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Conner went through a full week of practice, his first full practices since suffering an ankle injury late in a Dec. 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite missing the past three games, Conner ranks sixth in the AFC in rushing yards with 909. He’s also tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (12).

Rookie Jaylen Samuels filled in as the featured back during Conner’s stead.

Brown missed practice all week because of a knee injury sufefred against the Saints, and he was sent for testing Friday.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.