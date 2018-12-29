Steelers notebook: Bengals' Marvin Lewis reflects on dismal season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The last time these teams met, the Cincinnati Bengals had a 4-1 record and were perched atop the AFC North, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were muddling along with a 2-2-1 record.

Neither team might be heading to the postseason, but the Bengals have made the deeper plunge, going 2-8 since that Oct. 14 meeting.

With the Bengals in last place, coach Marvin Lewis might be overseeing the final game of his 16-year tenure Sunday against the Steelers.

“I don’t worry about my future,” Lewis said on a conference call this week. “I’m a football coach.”

Despite the strong start, the Bengals will finish with a losing record for the third year in a row. Lewis is 113-121-3 heading into the game Sunday.

“We know the fine line that exists in the NFL,” said Lewis, a McDonald native and Fort Cherry graduate. “You are on one side of it or the other. You hope to be on a correct side of those games. When you’re not, your season goes awry in a hurry.”

Injuries to Andy Dalton, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Vontaze Burfict and Dre Kirkpatrick, among others, have robbed Bengals of some of their best players heading into the finale. Lewis said the game still has meaning for the team’s younger players.

“It’s a game to finish the season that matters for us,” he said. “We didn’t have the season we wanted to have, but we’re going on the road to play a division team. We have so many young players, and these division games matter so much to you in your NFL career, and you have to figure out ways to beat teams in your division.”

On the rise

Clairton and Pitt product Tyler Boyd is leading the Bengals in receiving, but he will finish the season on injured reserve with an MCL injury. In 14 games, Boyd completed his third NFL season with 76 catches for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.

Boyd had three 100-yard games and two others with 90-plus yards.

“No question, he had a great season this year,” Lewis said. “I wish he had the last two weeks to continue to keep playing. That’s the way it goes. … He’ll come back into next season fully prepared to play with the confidence we had in him.”

Sending some love

Cornerback Joe Haden spent some time this week exchanging pleasantries with his former Cleveland Browns teammates. The Browns, of course, must beat the Baltimore Ravens in order to help the Steelers in the division for the third year in a row.

“I know those dudes, how they feel over there,” Haden said. “Even though they may not be in the (playoff) picture, I know they want to end on a good note, and I know they are going to give their best effort.”

A win would give the 7-7-1 Browns a winning season for the first time since 2007.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.