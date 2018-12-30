Plum native Pat McAfee makes NFL broadcasting debut on Fox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pat McAfee has kicked booming punts and field goals, told raunchy jokes on stage and critiqued professional sports on his own podcast.

He even has plans to work with the WWE.

Now, the Plum native and former Indianapolis Colts punter is taking to the broadcast booth.

Seriously.

McAfee will make his NFL announcing debut on Fox today for the Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers game at 1 p.m. (EST) at Lambeau Field.

The announcement that McAfee would serve as an analyst for the game came last week on the popular Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee, who kicked at West Virginia, retired from pro football in 2017. Comedy was his next step and he has done stand-up shows and has worked with Barstool Sports, becoming a popular figure for the satirical blog’s audience.

“I’ve gotta be impartial, I’ve gotta be 50/50,” the Indianapolis Star reported McAfee saying on the podcast. “I’m pulling for the Lions just as much as I’m pulling for Aaron Rodgers, who’s a really good friend of mine. … Joe Philbin was a coach of mine.”

McAfee will be joined on the broadcast by Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Robert Smith (color commentator) and Sarah Kustok (sideline reports).

As always, McAfee said he plans to be himself behind the mic.

“I have a different attitude towards it,” McAfee said, referring to pro football broadcasts. “I think it should be a show — I think they’ve started to make it too serious.”

