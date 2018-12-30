Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Antonio Brown, Sean Davis, Vince Williams are inactive for Steelers game vs. Bengals

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) carries ahead of New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) carries ahead of New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.

Updated 47 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals without three starters, most notably All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown with a knee injury

Also inactive for the 4:25 p.m. game are free safety Sean Davis (quad) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe).

Running back James Conner, who was questionable with a high ankle sprain, is active for the first time in four weeks. Conner needs to rush for 91 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.

Williams and Brown each did not practice all week. Davis returned to practice Friday.

Williams will miss his second game of the season. He also didn’t play Week 5 against Atlanta. Davis had not missed a game in his three-year NFL career.

L.J. Fort is expected to get more playing time in Williams’ absence.

The other inactive players are tackle Zach Banner, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, defensive end L.T. Walton and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

For the Bengals, linebacker Vontaze Burfict is among the inactive players. He will sit out the finale with a concussion. Also sitting out for Cincinnati are wide receiver Hunter Sharp, cornerback Tony McRae, running back Quinton Flowers, tight end Jordan Franks and offensive linemen Cedric Ogbuehi and Kent Perkins.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me