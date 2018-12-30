Antonio Brown, Sean Davis, Vince Williams are inactive for Steelers game vs. Bengals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals without three starters, most notably All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown with a knee injury

Also inactive for the 4:25 p.m. game are free safety Sean Davis (quad) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe).

Running back James Conner, who was questionable with a high ankle sprain, is active for the first time in four weeks. Conner needs to rush for 91 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.

Williams and Brown each did not practice all week. Davis returned to practice Friday.

Williams will miss his second game of the season. He also didn’t play Week 5 against Atlanta. Davis had not missed a game in his three-year NFL career.

L.J. Fort is expected to get more playing time in Williams’ absence.

The other inactive players are tackle Zach Banner, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, defensive end L.T. Walton and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

For the Bengals, linebacker Vontaze Burfict is among the inactive players. He will sit out the finale with a concussion. Also sitting out for Cincinnati are wide receiver Hunter Sharp, cornerback Tony McRae, running back Quinton Flowers, tight end Jordan Franks and offensive linemen Cedric Ogbuehi and Kent Perkins.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.