Antonio Brown, Sean Davis, Vince Williams did not play for Steelers vs. Bengals

The Steelers played without three starters, most notably All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown with a knee injury. Also inactive was free safety Sean Davis (quad) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe).

Running back James Conner, who was questionable with a high ankle sprain, was active for the first time in four weeks. Conner, who needed 91 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season, had 64 on 14 carries Sunday.

“I thought I was good enough to play,” Conner said, “So I tried to give it my all, tried not to think about it, and just tried to perform.”

Williams and Brown each did not practice all week. Davis returned to practice Friday.

Williams missed his second game of the season; Week 5 against Atlanta was the first injury-related missed game of his career. Davis had not missed a game in his three-year NFL career.

L.J. Fort got more playing time in Williams’ absence, and Jordan Dangerfield played most of the game at free safety in Davis’ stead. Veteran safety Morgan Burnett, though, played extensively – but most of his time was at the expense of starting inside linebacker Jon Bostic.

The other inactive Steelers players were tackle Zach Banner, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, defensive end L.T. Walton and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

For the Bengals, linebacker Vontaze Burfict was among the inactive players. He sat out the finale because of a concussion. Also sitting out for Cincinnati were wide receiver Hunter Sharp, cornerback Tony McRae, running back Quinton Flowers, tight end Jordan Franks and offensive linemen Cedric Ogbuehi and Kent Perkins.

