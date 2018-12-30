Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger after record-setting season: I'll be back

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Roethlisberger set records and reached milestones Sunday. But the biggest news he made came after the game.

Roethlisberger all but assured he would return in 2019 at age 37 for his 16th NFL season.

“I have another year on my contract,” Roethlisberger said, “and if No. 53 is coming back, I’m coming back.”

No. 53, of course, is arguably Roethlisberger’s best friend among his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, center Maurkice Pouncey.

Named to the Pro Bowl last week, Pouncey is 29 and has a year remaining on his contract.

If Roethlisberger does play in 2019, it will be as the NFL’s reigning passing-yardage champion.

With a 47-yard, third-quarter pass to James Washington on Sunday, Roethlisberger surpassed 5,000 yards for the season. That made him one of only seven quarterbacks to hit that mark in NFL history, and Roethlisberger wasn’t done with milestones.

Roethlisberger finished the 16-13 win against the Cincinnati Bengals with 287 passing yards. That gave him an NFL-high 5,129 for the season, the 15-year veteran’s second passing title and first outright.

Roethlisberger shared the 2014 yardage title with Drew Brees (4,952 yards each).

Roethlisberger also extended his franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season, reaching 34 with his third-quarter scoring throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Roethlisberger set the touchdowns record with 32 in 2007 and matched it in 2014.

The other quarterbacks to reach 5,000 passing yards in a season are Drew Brees (five times), Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes, who hit the milestone less than an hour before Roethlisberger did.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.