International game in play for Steelers in 2019 season

By finishing second in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers could play an international game during the 2019 season.

The Steelers will play one of their eight road games against the Los Angeles Chargers, the second-place team from the AFC West. The Chargers are one of five teams that will host a game in London or Mexico City next season.

The only other 2019 opponent that will be part of the international series is the Los Angeles Rams, but that game will be played at Heinz Field.

The 2019 home schedule for the Steelers will include games against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Rams, Seattle Seahawks and the winner of the Tennessee-Indianapolis game on Sunday night.

The road portion will include games at the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers and Chargers. The Steelers also will have their home-and-away series against AFC North teams Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.