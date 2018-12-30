Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

International game in play for Steelers in 2019 season

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 10:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) meets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) after playing in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) meets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) after playing in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Updated 51 minutes ago

By finishing second in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers could play an international game during the 2019 season.

The Steelers will play one of their eight road games against the Los Angeles Chargers, the second-place team from the AFC West. The Chargers are one of five teams that will host a game in London or Mexico City next season.

The only other 2019 opponent that will be part of the international series is the Los Angeles Rams, but that game will be played at Heinz Field.

The 2019 home schedule for the Steelers will include games against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Rams, Seattle Seahawks and the winner of the Tennessee-Indianapolis game on Sunday night.

The road portion will include games at the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers and Chargers. The Steelers also will have their home-and-away series against AFC North teams Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Related Content
Kevin Gorman: A season of Super Bowl hopes spoiled for Steelers
What a wild, weird scene it was Sunday at Heinz Field, where the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season once again come down to a fumble, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me