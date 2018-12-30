Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers notes: T.J. Watt has big day, Bengals' Marvin Lewis won't talk future

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 02: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on December 2, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
It’s not hyperbole that T.J. Watt’s second NFL season was one of the best by a Pittsburgh Steelers’ edge rusher over the past decade – or more.

Watt had a strip sack of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Jeff Driskel in addition to another forced fumble Sunday to reach six forced fumbles on the season, the most by a Steeler since James Harrison also had six in 2010. Harrison in 2008 had seven forced fumbles, the only Steelers player over the past 24 years to have more forced fumbles in a season than Watt.

Watt’s sack was his 13 th of the season, tied for the seventh-most by a Steeler in a single season since the statistic became official in 1982. It’s the third-most sacks in a season for a Steelers player since 2000, trailing Harrison’s 16 in 2008 and LaMarr Woodley’s 13 ½ in 2009.

Watt finished Sunday second on the team with seven tackles (four solo).

Lewis’ last game?

Marvin Lewis faced the Steelers for the 34 th time (including playoffs) as Bengals head coach on Sunday. Was it his final meeting with them in that capacity?

Speculation is swirling following a third consecutive losing season, this one that deteriorated from 4-1 to 6-10.

But Lewis was in no mood to discuss that after the game Sunday.

“This isn’t about me; this is about this football team and what they do,” Lewis said from the visiting media room at Heinz Field. “To make this about one person, it’s not about one person. This is my job. That’s it.”

Lewis tersely kept referring to Monday, perhaps in reference to decisions being made by ownership that day or maybe because of a season-ending news conference.

“I’m not talking anything else about it (Sunday),” Lewis said.

Lewis is 8-26 against the Steelers as Bengals coach. Although he’s guided the Bengals to playoffs seven times, they did not win a postseason game any of those seasons.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

