Steelers

A look at where Steelers will draft in 2019

The Washington Post | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brian Allen (29) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) watches the end of the Cleveland Browns play against the Baltimore Ravens as the game is shown on the scoreboard screen after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Ravens won diminishing the Steelers chances of making the playoffs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brian Allen (29) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) watches the end of the Cleveland Browns play against the Baltimore Ravens as the game is shown on the scoreboard screen after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Ravens won diminishing the Steelers chances of making the playoffs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The NFL playoffs begin this week, but for fans of most teams — including the Pittsburgh Steelers — the next stop is the draft.

Now that the league’s final regular season week is in the books, we know the draft order for the first 20 spots.

The final 12 draft spots will be determined by how the playoff teams fare, with the same tiebreakers used as for the first 20. After regular season record, those tiebreakers include, in order of importance: 1) strength of schedule (the weaker the better in this case); 2) divisional record if in the same division, or conference record if in the same conference; 3) coin flip, if division or conference is not applicable.

By virtue of their Week 17 loss, albeit only after giving the Seahawks quite a tussle in Seattle, and having the NFL’s worst record at 3-13, the Cardinals are in possession of the No. 1 pick. It’s the first time the franchise has held that spot since 1958, when it was based in Chicago and selected Rice quarterback King Hill.

The NFL draft will take place April 25-27 in Nashville.

Here’s the order for the first 20 picks (note that some teams’ extra later-round picks are conditional, and some teams will also receive compensatory picks):

1. Arizona Cardinals (record: 3-13; strength of schedule: .527)

Draft picks (7): one each in Rounds 1-7

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12; .504)

Draft picks (5): one each in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6

3. New York Jets (4-12; 506)

Draft picks (6): one in Round 1, two in Round 3 and one each in Rounds 4, 5 and 7

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12; .545)

Draft picks (11): three in Round 1, one each in Rounds 2-5, two each in Rounds 6 and 7

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11; .523)

Draft picks (6): one each in Rounds 1-6

6. New York Giants (5-11; .528)

Draft picks (10): one each in Rounds 1-2, two each in Rounds 4-5, one in Round 6, three in Round 7

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11; .550)

Draft picks (8): one each in Rounds 1-2, two in Rounds 3, one each in Rounds 4 and 6, two in Round 7

8. Detroit Lions (6-10; .504)

Draft picks (9): one each in Rounds 1-5, two each in Rounds 6-7

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10; .523)

Note: Per SB Nation’s Adam Sites, the Bills get the edge over the Broncos because of a rarely invoked tiebreaker related to strength of victory.

Draft picks (10): one each in Rounds 1-3, two each in Rounds 4-5, one in Round 6, two in Round 7

10. Denver Broncos (6-10; .523)

Draft picks (11): one each in Rounds 1-3, two each in Rounds 4-5, one in Round 6, three in Round 7

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10; .533)

Draft picks (8): one each in Rounds 1-5, two in Round 6, one in Round 7

12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1; .488)

Draft picks (10): two in Round 1, one each in Rounds 2-3, two in Round 4, one in Round 5, two in Round 6, one in Round 7

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9; .468)

Draft picks (8): one each in Rounds 1-6, two in Round 7

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9; .482)

Draft picks (7): one each in Rounds 1-7

15. Washington Redskins (7-9; .486)

Draft picks (5): one each in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9; .508)

Draft picks (6): one each in Rounds 1-6

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1; .516)

Draft picks (11): one each in Rounds 1-2, two in Round 3, one in Round 4, three in Round 5, one in Round 6, two in Round 7

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1; .504)

Draft picks (5): one each in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6

19. Tennessee Titans (9-7; .520)

Draft picks (6): one each in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1; .504)

Draft picks (7): one each in Rounds 1-4, two in Round 6, one in Round 7

Here is how the playoff teams stack up, as of now:

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7; .518)

22. Indianapolis Colts (10-6; .465)

23. Seattle Seahawks (10-6; .484)

24. Dallas Cowboys (10-6; .488)

Note: traded first-round pick to Raiders

25. Baltimore Ravens (10-6; .498)

26. Houston Texans (11-5; .470)

27. New England Patriots (11-5; .482)

28. Chicago Bears (12-4; .430)

Note: traded first-round pick to Raiders

29. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4; .478)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4; .480)

31. Los Angeles Rams (13-3; .480)

32. New Orleans Saints (13-3; .482)

Note: traded first-round pick to Packers

