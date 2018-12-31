Steelers' OL coach Mike Munchak coveted as head coaching candidate by other teams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arguably the most respected Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach is reportedly a coveted man by other NFL teams.

National reports have connected Steelers veteran offensive line coach Mike Munchak to half of the eight head-coaching openings across the league. According to ESPN , the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers have requested the Steelers’ permission to interview Munchak . CBS Sports reports the Miami Dolphins have done the same , and Sirius XM reported that the Browns have “interest” in Munchak as well .

A Pennsylvania native and Penn State alum, Munchak was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001 after a 12-year career as a nine-time Pro Bowl left guard for the Houston Oilers.

Munchak has spent all but three of the past 24 NFL seasons as a respected offensive line coach for the Oilers/Titans (1994-2010) and Steelers; he was the Tennessee Titans head coach from 2011-13.

“Can’t say enough about him. He’s awesome,” Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro said. “One of those figures you always remember in your life. I’ve had some great memories with him. He is what makes the game fun. Come to work every day with a guy like that, in a room like that, it’s been a lot of fun. I hope it’s not the last year with him, but I hope he does what’s best for him.”

Last year, Munchak interviewed with the Arziona Cardinals – that job is open once again – but ultimately removed himself from consideration .

The Steelers have had three Pro Bowl offensive linemen each of the past two seasons and have had nine Pro Bowl honorees over the past four seasons under Munchak. The Steelers allowed the fourth-fewest sacks this season despite the most dropbacks in the league .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.