Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' OL coach Mike Munchak coveted as head coaching candidate by other teams

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak during practice at training camp Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak during practice at training camp Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

Updated 1 hour ago

Arguably the most respected Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach is reportedly a coveted man by other NFL teams.

National reports have connected Steelers veteran offensive line coach Mike Munchak to half of the eight head-coaching openings across the league. According to ESPN , the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers have requested the Steelers’ permission to interview Munchak . CBS Sports reports the Miami Dolphins have done the same , and Sirius XM reported that the Browns have “interest” in Munchak as well .

A Pennsylvania native and Penn State alum, Munchak was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001 after a 12-year career as a nine-time Pro Bowl left guard for the Houston Oilers.

Munchak has spent all but three of the past 24 NFL seasons as a respected offensive line coach for the Oilers/Titans (1994-2010) and Steelers; he was the Tennessee Titans head coach from 2011-13.

“Can’t say enough about him. He’s awesome,” Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro said. “One of those figures you always remember in your life. I’ve had some great memories with him. He is what makes the game fun. Come to work every day with a guy like that, in a room like that, it’s been a lot of fun. I hope it’s not the last year with him, but I hope he does what’s best for him.”

Last year, Munchak interviewed with the Arziona Cardinals – that job is open once again – but ultimately removed himself from consideration .

The Steelers have had three Pro Bowl offensive linemen each of the past two seasons and have had nine Pro Bowl honorees over the past four seasons under Munchak. The Steelers allowed the fourth-fewest sacks this season despite the most dropbacks in the league .

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me