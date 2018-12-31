Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Report: Antonio Brown skipped walkthrough, left Heinz Field at halftime of Bengals game

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands a long the sideline in street clothes before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands a long the sideline in street clothes before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Updated 14 minutes ago

Antonio Brown skipped the team walkthrough Saturday and left the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Sunday against Cincinnati at halftime when he learned he would not be playing, the NFL Network reported.

Brown did not practice the entire week leading up to the Steelers’ regular-season finale against the Bengals, a 16-13 victory in which the offense struggled to score points without their All-Pro wide receiver.

At first, Brown was given a “coach’s decision” designation for his not practicing Wednesday. But that was amended to “coach’s decision/knee” on Thursday, and coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Friday that Brown having tests taken on his knee.

The NFL Network reported that Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a “little bit of a disgreement” during the Wednesday walkthrough, which occurred prior to the first practice of the week. That was the last time Brown was seen on the practice field.

Earlier in the season, Brown skipped a Monday team meeting and film study for “personal reasons” after television cameras caught him arguing with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. On the day Brown was absent, he responded to a critical tweet from a former team employee by writing, “Trade me let’s find out.”

Brown also was involved in a lawsuit stemming from accusations that he threw furniture from a Miami apartment complex, nearly striking a toddler with items that included two larges vases and an ottoman.

Brown led NFL receivers with 15 touchdown catches, and he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth consecutive season and seventh time in his nine-year career.

Brown has three years left on the contract that he signed after the 2017 season. He is due a $2.5 million roster bonus in March, and he will count $22.165 million against the salary cap in 2019.

Before the Steelers signed Brown to that five-year deal in 2017 that included $68 million in new money, coach Mike Tomlin talked of the team having to deal with the wide receiver’s distractions, which at the time came on the heels of his Facebook Live feed from the locker room after a playoff win in Kansas City.

“I think that’s why oftentimes you see great players move around from team to team, and I definitely don’t want that to be his story,” Tomlin said at the time. “I am sure he doesn’t want that to be his story.”

Tomlin will face questions about Brown’s future Wednesday when he holds his annual season wrapup press conference.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me