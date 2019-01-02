Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Why were Antonio Brown, James Harrison watching Mike Tomlin's news conference together?

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, 2:03 p.m.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers James Harrison posted on his Instagram story that he was going to interview current Steeler Antonio Brown in reaction to Mike Tomlin's press conference.
James Harrison/Instagram
Steelers linebacker James Harrison works the crowd with receiver Antonio Brown as they make their way to practice Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Steelers linebacker James Harrison works the crowd with receiver Antonio Brown as they make their way to practice Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

Updated 15 hours ago

Antonio Brown wants you to believe he'll have something to say following Mike Tomlin's wrap-up news conference on Wednesday.

And James Harrison will be the first to tell you.

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Harrison says he will have the "exclusive" with Brown following Tomlin's news conference.

"Stay tuned, we about to do this big interview," Brown says in the video.

"We're going to drop the exclusive, I got it first right here with my boy," Harrison says. "Get ready."

This comes on the heels of some turmoil surrounding the Steelers' lead-up to a Week 17 matchup against the Bengals, which Brown was not dressed for. It also comes after Brown reportedly requested a trade and a day after some former Steelers, well, had some things to say about Brown's behavior.

In the video, which was posted about 12:45 p.m. near the end of the news conference, Harrison pauses so viewers can hear that they were watching Tomlin.

During the news conference, Brown also posted a photo of him with a quote from dailyword.com, which reads, in part: "My options may seem limited by people or circumstances. It is then that I remind myself I am in command of my attitude."

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year. Be great.

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

Harrison also posted this quote on Instagram during the news conference: "What you permit, you promote. What you allow, you encourage. What you condone, you own."

View this post on Instagram

#Discipline #HarrisonFamilyValues

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

