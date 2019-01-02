Why were Antonio Brown, James Harrison watching Mike Tomlin's news conference together?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown wants you to believe he'll have something to say following Mike Tomlin's wrap-up news conference on Wednesday.

And James Harrison will be the first to tell you.

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Harrison says he will have the "exclusive" with Brown following Tomlin's news conference.

"Stay tuned, we about to do this big interview," Brown says in the video.

"We're going to drop the exclusive, I got it first right here with my boy," Harrison says. "Get ready."

This comes on the heels of some turmoil surrounding the Steelers' lead-up to a Week 17 matchup against the Bengals, which Brown was not dressed for. It also comes after Brown reportedly requested a trade and a day after some former Steelers, well, had some things to say about Brown's behavior.

In the video, which was posted about 12:45 p.m. near the end of the news conference, Harrison pauses so viewers can hear that they were watching Tomlin.

During the news conference, Brown also posted a photo of him with a quote from dailyword.com, which reads, in part: "My options may seem limited by people or circumstances. It is then that I remind myself I am in command of my attitude."

Harrison also posted this quote on Instagram during the news conference: "What you permit, you promote. What you allow, you encourage. What you condone, you own."