Report: Steelers expected to hear trade offers for Antonio Brown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Citing unnamed sources, the NFL Network reported Saturday morning the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to consider trade requests for disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown.

NFL Network reported the Steelers “have not closed the door on the thought of Brown playing for someone else, provided they could receive adequate compensation.” The report also stated the Steelers would trade Brown before the league year changeover in March.

Brown did not play in last week’s season finale after complaining of a lower-leg injury and not practicing throughout the prior week. Coach Mike Tomlin said Brown did not return his calls later in the week and did not report for a Saturday walkthrough. Brown reportedly reacted angrily during a Wednesday morning walkthrough and informally has requested a trade.

Brown is signed for three more seasons and is scheduled to make $11.3 million in salary in 2019 in addition to a $2.5 million roster bonus due in March. He will count $22.1 million toward the Steelers’ salary cap if he plays for them this season, $21.1 if he is traded or cut.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.