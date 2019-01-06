Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers offseason positional outlook: Quarterbacks

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 6:36 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) calls signal in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Steelers quarterbacks Mason Rudolph (2) and Joshua Dobbs talk at practice during NFL football training camp in Latrobe. Dobbs, a Steelers backup quarterback, is playing for a roster spot somewhere.
Steelers quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs behind Ben Roethlisberger during practice Aug. 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs behind Ben Roethlisberger during practice Aug. 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Editor’s note : This is Part 1 of a 12-part series breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers at each position in the offseason. All salary cap information courtesy spotrac.com.

The top of the Steelers quarterback depth chart at quarterback is obvious: Ben Roethlisberger is the starter for the foreseeable future.

Figure the Steelers will open the competition for No. 2 to give Mason Rudolph a shot in his second season. What happens this August could help answer if Josh Dobbs and Rudolph is seen as Roethlisberger’s successor.

Considering Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and Rudolph was taken in the third round last year, it would be shocking if the Steelers invested more draft capital on a quarterback. It’s also doubtful — though not inconceivable after Dobbs’ middling performance in Oakland last month — they would bring in another veteran to serve as the backup. Signed to a reserve/future deal last week, Brogan Roback is expected to be little more than an extra training-camp arm.

The biggest news in the coming months surrounding the quarterbacks is the expected contract extension for Roethlisberger, who will turn 37 in March but led the NFL in passing yards (5,129) this season. No matter the final terms on contract length and dollar total, the most immediate interest will be how it affects the Steelers 2019 salary cap.

In addition to setting team records in passing yards and touchdowns (34), Roethlisberger led the league with 16 interceptions. Any evaluation or consideration of whether he is slipping in his late 30s is moot in the context of offseason decisions. The Steelers must lock up their franchise quarterback.

Offseason outlook: QBs

Returners

Ben Roethlisberger, 1 year left on contract, $23.2 million cap hit for 2019

Josh Dobbs, 2 years left, $784,781 cap hit for 2019

Mason Rudolph, 3 years left, $891,333 cap hit for 2019

Brogan Roback, 2 years left, $495,000 cap hit for 2019

Free agents

None

Coming Tuesday: Running backs

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

