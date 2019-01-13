Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Snoop Dogg talks Steelers after dropping puck at Penguins - Kings game

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 10:48 a.m.
Rapper Snoop Dogg dropped the ceremonial first puck between Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar at the Staples Center on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Rapper Snoop Dogg talked about Pittsburgh’s other team after the Los Angeles Kings hosted the Penguins at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

Dogg took part in the Los Angeles Kings’ “Star Wars Night” event Saturday and after the game he was asked about his favorite NFL team - the Steelers - and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“Oh, man. I don’t know, man,” Snoop said when asked what was up with Brown . “Hopefully we get it together. Mr. Rooney … Fix that conversation and figure it out.”

After talking a little hockey, he was asked another Steelers questions about whether coach Mike Tomlin should stay.

“We know we’re talking about hockey, right?” Snoop said. “You guys keep sliding all these football questions in. Y’all cold.”

Watch the interview:

For his night at the Staples Center, Dogg played DJ for the Penguins-Kings warmups, dropped the ceremonial first puck between a Penguins Sidney Crosby and Kings Anze Kopitar, and also sat in the broadcast booth with the FOX Sports crew.

The Penguins lost 5-2.

Here’s video of the ceremonial first puck between a Crosby and Kopitar.

Here are some other clips from Dogg’s night:

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

