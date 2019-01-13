Snoop Dogg talks Steelers after dropping puck at Penguins - Kings game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rapper Snoop Dogg talked about Pittsburgh’s other team after the Los Angeles Kings hosted the Penguins at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

Dogg took part in the Los Angeles Kings’ “Star Wars Night” event Saturday and after the game he was asked about his favorite NFL team - the Steelers - and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“Oh, man. I don’t know, man,” Snoop said when asked what was up with Brown . “Hopefully we get it together. Mr. Rooney … Fix that conversation and figure it out.”

After talking a little hockey, he was asked another Steelers questions about whether coach Mike Tomlin should stay.

“We know we’re talking about hockey, right?” Snoop said. “You guys keep sliding all these football questions in. Y’all cold.”

Watch the interview:

"I think I could be a hockey analyst" @SnoopDogg brought ALL the goods to Hockey Night in LA pic.twitter.com/wi9tN4r4Cn — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 13, 2019

For his night at the Staples Center, Dogg played DJ for the Penguins-Kings warmups, dropped the ceremonial first puck between a Penguins Sidney Crosby and Kings Anze Kopitar, and also sat in the broadcast booth with the FOX Sports crew.

The Penguins lost 5-2.

Here’s video of the ceremonial first puck between a Crosby and Kopitar.

Sidney Crosby and @AnzeKopitar were only *a little* starstruck for @SnoopDogg 's puck drop ⭐ pic.twitter.com/NyvMEr1RHb — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 13, 2019

Here are some other clips from Dogg’s night:

'Somebody gonna want that moolah.' @SnoopDogg 's play by play on this power play is pure entertainment pic.twitter.com/ZpnMMQnyHZ — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 13, 2019

Only @SnoopDogg would have a posse of Princess Leias on Star Wars Night pic.twitter.com/wMcy7mrT4A — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 13, 2019

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.