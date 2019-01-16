Two-tweet beef makes Brown and Sanders look silly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Embattled Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown got into a very short Twitter beef Wednesday afternoon with Denver Broncos receiver and former teammate Emmanuel Sanders.

Sparked by what seems to be a Steelers fan tweeting at Brown about Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach and former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians' statements during an ESPN podcast that characterized Brown as "too much diva," Brown apparently felt the need to throw Sanders under the bus.

Brown replied: "He didn't draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses (crying laughter emoji) but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien {sic}"

Yes, Mr. Brown, Arians didn't "draft" you on his own, but he was there when you were drafted. Fine point.

Finer point: Brown probably meant "Kangol" hats.

But why was Brown, albeit inaccurately, criticizing anyone's choice of attire on the sidelines? (See photo above.)

He wore this on the sidelines at a college game.

What the hell is @AB84 wearing at the #OUvsWVU game? Is that a purple jump suit with a fur coat on top? Lookin like Run DMC meets Dolemite. Yikes. Nice chain though... pic.twitter.com/IghYpwru7O — Samson X (@spinal_tapp) November 24, 2018

And he wore this on the sidelines at the infamous Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals. You remember Week 17 where he reportedly skipped team meetings and practices and then tried to get his agent to call coach Mike Tomlin to allow him to play in the finale.

What exactly is a 'kangoo' hat? Also, this jacket doesn't look NFL issued gameday attire. But yeah, not a diva. pic.twitter.com/xUUms8N5AP — Preston Feiler (@phfeiler) January 16, 2019

Why was Sanders brought into the tweet?

This past weekend, Sanders made an appearance on NFL Network's 'NFL GameDay Morning" show. When asked about Brown's circumstances with the Steelers, Sanders shared his views, which he said was based off his experience.

"One thing I will say, when Art Rooney came out and said that, it's pretty much he's gone, because being around the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, Art Rooney doesn't say too much, but when he says something, he means it. This situation has really, really got out of hand. It's crazy, because I don't like to see, but I feel like Antonio brought it on himself..."

How does the AB situation play out in Pittsburgh?Our crew looked at it from all angles ⬇️(via @NFLGameDay + @ESanders_10 ) pic.twitter.com/0nwFwuPxGo — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 12, 2019

Also, the Broncos reported that Sanders tore his Achilles tendon in December.

Moments after Brown's initial tweet, Sanders defended his own honor:

"@AB84 (laughing emoji x3) you know damn well I didn't travel to LA to talk about you fam." Sanders posted from his verified account. "You trippin yo. I went to be a {sic} analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself"

@AB84 you know damn well I didn't travel to LA to talk about you fam. You trippin yo. I went to be a analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 16, 2019

In other words: "I didn't go on the show to talk about you. I just went on the show to talk when I knew you'd be the main topic."

It's a hard-sale to believe Sanders was blind-sided with the question.

But the "You did it to yourself," is spot on.

The only one who seems to disagree with that is Brown, himself.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.