10 years after iconic play, James Harrison joins fast-food promotion for Super Bowl 'pick 6'

It’s been 10 years since James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown that some maintain is the greatest play in Super Bowl history.

To celebrate, Harrison accepted an endorsement deal from a fast-food burger chain.

If Sunday’s Super Bowl features an interception returned for a touchdown, Hardee’s will give away a sausage biscuit to anyone who wants one for three hours on the morning of Feb. 8.

“It’s hard to believe a whole decade has passed since I picked-off that ‘biscuit’ and took it to the ‘house’ for a touchdown,” Harrison said in a release from Hardee’s. “Big plays always add to the electric atmosphere of the championship game. Hardee’s has some delicious home style biscuits so I’ll be rooting for a ‘Pick 6’ so we can make sure all of America gets to take one on the house – on the house.”

Harrison’s return as time expired during the first half of Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa was a virtual 14-point swing that was critical in the Steelers’ 27-23 win against the Arizona Cardinals that gave them their sixth Super Bowl title.

“While neither quarterback wants to throw a ‘biscuit’ that gets returned for a touchdown,” Hardee’s director of brand marketing Jenna Folk said, “there should be some solace in knowing millions of Americans will be enjoying a delicious, complimentary sausage biscuit if they do.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.